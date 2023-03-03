Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 8.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 3,160,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,188,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.
The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 280.14%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)
- How to Choose a Winning Dividend Investing Strategy
- One Way to Earn More From Dividend Stocks
- 3 Industries Leading the Stock Market Rebound
- Oil Tankers Boost Dividends, See Continued Robust Business In ’23
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.