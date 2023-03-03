Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 8.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 3,160,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,188,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 280.14%. The company had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $70,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

