Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $16.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Stock Performance

Shares of MERC stock opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. Mercer International has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $717.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at $723,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $590,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 66,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.