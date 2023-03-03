Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.13% of Merit Medical Systems worth $36,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,016,881.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

