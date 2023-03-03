Michael P. Gianoni Sells 3,100 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Blackbaud Stock Up 0.3 %
BLKB stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.