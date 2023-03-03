Michael P. Gianoni Sells 3,100 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,100 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.72, for a total value of $172,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,187,975.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLKB stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

