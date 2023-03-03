Michael Shetzline Sells 9,468 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CMO Michael Shetzline sold 9,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $108,029.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.23 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Natixis purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 18,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

