MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Update

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,300 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 454,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 594,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of MingZhu Logistics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of MingZhu Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Get MingZhu Logistics alerts:

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of YGMZ stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. MingZhu Logistics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MingZhu Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MingZhu Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.