Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($3.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.90). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.51) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.84) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,957.44% and a negative return on equity of 66.05%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.72) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $44.32 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $186,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $367,498.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,611 shares of company stock worth $1,384,409. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

