MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 67,682 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,611,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after buying an additional 458,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 183,651 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 217.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 260,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 178,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,103,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.07 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.