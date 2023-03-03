MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,658 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $98,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,537,000 after purchasing an additional 506,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 50.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 478,192 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

