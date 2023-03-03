MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,170 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 939,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 81,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

