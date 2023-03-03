Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Trimmed by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $344,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 437,317 shares of company stock valued at $80,132,544. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.86.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $137.86 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

