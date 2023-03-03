Mondi (LON:MNDI) PT Lowered to GBX 1,606 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,823 ($22.00) to GBX 1,606 ($19.38) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mondi Stock Performance

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,416.50 ($17.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 660.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,478.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,478.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mondi has a 12 month low of GBX 1,233.50 ($14.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,719 ($20.74).

Mondi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a €0.48 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.22. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,837.21%.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

