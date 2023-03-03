Morgan Stanley Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $25.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.