Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $57.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after purchasing an additional 683,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

