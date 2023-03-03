MP Materials (NYSE:MP) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) Critical Survey

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MP Materials and Exxaro Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 5 0 3.00 Exxaro Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $47.31, suggesting a potential upside of 48.36%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

MP Materials has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MP Materials and Exxaro Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $527.51 million 10.73 $289.00 million $1.52 20.98 Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than MP Materials.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Exxaro Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 54.79% 25.63% 14.30% Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MP Materials beats Exxaro Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

