M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $138.43 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.18.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

