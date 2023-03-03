Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Price Up 13.7%

Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) rose 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.49 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 226,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 576,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $188,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 722.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

