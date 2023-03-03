Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Up 7.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) rose 7.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $52.07. Approximately 436,594 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,345,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 121.87% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Transactions at Natera

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $255,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,670.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $101,329.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,643 shares of company stock worth $5,982,663 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

