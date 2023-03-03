Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 5.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 168,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 717,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
