Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Down 5.6%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53. 168,292 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 717,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Natura &Co by 43.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 186,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

