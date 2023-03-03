Nektar Therapeutics to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $11.39.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 399.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Articles

