Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $4.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.81. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nerdy shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 1,771,999 shares.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.
Insider Transactions at Nerdy
In other Nerdy news, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 43,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $118,600.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 969,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,943,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,562,503 shares of company stock worth $3,027,568. Insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $542.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.
Nerdy Company Profile
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.
