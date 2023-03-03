Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $183.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.01 and a fifty-two week high of $217.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.93.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $1,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,663,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,313,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,774,000 after buying an additional 105,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.