Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NOMD stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after buying an additional 476,977 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,081,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 211,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

