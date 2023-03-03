Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.6 %

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $870.57 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.13. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

