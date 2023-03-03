Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $92.95 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.87.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

