Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $468.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.92 and a 200 day moving average of $496.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $416.23 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

