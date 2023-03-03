Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,562 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $13,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.7% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of NCLH opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.51.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

