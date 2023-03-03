Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 9377903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($11.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.
Institutional Trading of Novavax
Novavax Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $544.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.