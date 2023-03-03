Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 9377903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($11.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Novavax by 1,572.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $544.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

