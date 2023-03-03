Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 139,284 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Fox Factory worth $23,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 98.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $119.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

