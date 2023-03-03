Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of RenaissanceRe worth $23,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $214.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

