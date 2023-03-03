Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,466 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of NorthWestern worth $24,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after buying an additional 74,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after buying an additional 104,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,601,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NorthWestern Stock Up 1.0 %

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

Shares of NWE stock opened at $57.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Co. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 77.54%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.