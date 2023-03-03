Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.
Oceaneering International Price Performance
NYSE:OII opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.77 and a beta of 2.84. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $21.96.
Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $85,713,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,397 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at $16,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
