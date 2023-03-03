OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.52

Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $30.44, with a volume of 29715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $241,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $882,549.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $635,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

