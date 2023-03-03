Oppenheimer Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLUG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

Plug Power Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.09. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,176,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $212,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,344 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Plug Power by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,896,000 after buying an additional 3,493,122 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Plug Power by 310.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,624,000 after buying an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Plug Power by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after buying an additional 1,839,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

