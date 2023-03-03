Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.56

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.56 and last traded at $85.49, with a volume of 662935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,013,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 203.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

