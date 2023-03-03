Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLTR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.6 %

PLTR opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,960 shares of company stock worth $7,452,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,476 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,749,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 556,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

