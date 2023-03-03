Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Barclays lowered Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paychex Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

