Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.36. Payoneer Global shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 2,144,041 shares changing hands.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -171.21 and a beta of 0.92.

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 14,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $85,692.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,736 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael G. Levine sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,195,185 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,136 shares of company stock worth $1,068,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 79,660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

