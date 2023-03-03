Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 382 ($4.61) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.13) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401.75 ($4.85).

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 324.40 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,118.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 304.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 300.48. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

