Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $303.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $270.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.42.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $260.90 on Monday. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $274.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.23 and a 200-day moving average of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,348.33 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.21, for a total transaction of $1,271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440,662 shares in the company, valued at $112,020,687.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,555 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 44.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

