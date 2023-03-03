Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo Trading Up 0.9 %

PRGO stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Perrigo Increases Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo

In other Perrigo news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $74,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Perrigo by 228.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 315.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.