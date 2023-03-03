Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $51.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.27.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $39.81 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $228.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.