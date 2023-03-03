Piper Sandler Trims Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Target Price to $12.50

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ready Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.07.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.37. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.67%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

