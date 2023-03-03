Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $597,000 in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.96. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $72.11.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Galapagos from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.20 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.15) to €50.00 ($53.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

