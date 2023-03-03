Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $772,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $601.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average is $294.36.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 18.77 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIVB. Barclays decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

