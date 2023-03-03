Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $800,000 in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of ProAssurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,978,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 142,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,933,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,482,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,545,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,182,000. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PRA stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
