Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $839,000 Position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 57,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,166,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,086,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 589,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 820,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 231,482 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $51,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $926,300.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $26,135.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,347 shares in the company, valued at $71,598.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $7.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a market cap of $194.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.12. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

