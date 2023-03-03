Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 348,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,167,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,013,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,178,000 after purchasing an additional 353,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,154,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,416,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,777 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of GNW opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.