Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,321 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,321 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 251.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Trading Down 5.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:DDD opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.46.

DDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Stories

