Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,684,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
