Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,684,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,289,000. FPR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

